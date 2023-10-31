Around 712,000 illegal and unlicensed tablets and medicines destined for addresses throughout Northern Ireland have been seized as part of an international operation.

Pictured with the seized drugs are, from left, Richard Pengelly, permanent secretary at the Department of Justice; Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill and Peter May, permanent secretary at the Department of Health. Photo submitted by the Department of Justice.

During Operation Pangea XVI multiple packages of tablets, with a street value of approximately £785,000 were intercepted.

Partnership working between law enforcement agencies and government departments resulted in a haul that included Zopiclone, Pregabalin and alprazolam (Xanax). Other prescription medicines recovered included Diazepam, botox and weight-loss products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Pengelly CB, permanent secretary at the Department of Justice, said: “The Organised Crime Task Force (OCTF) drugs sub group members have worked in partnership to remove illicit medicines from reaching addresses in Northern Ireland. The drugs that have been removed from circulation means our communities are safer places today.

“Making profit out of misery will not go unchallenged. Every successful operation has the potential to save lives. I very much welcome the outcome of this year’s Operation Pangea XVI and fully support all the partners in their efforts to tackle crime, to seize goods and criminal assets and protect public health.”

The Operation took place in a specific week of action and was aimed at disrupting the illicit online supply of medicines as well as raising awareness of the significant health risks associated with buying medicines from illegal websites.

Peter May, permanent secretary at the Department of Health, said: “Participation in Operation Pangea is an important part of our continuing efforts to reduce the harm that can be caused by illicit drugs and unregulated or counterfeit medicines. I welcome the successful interception of these illicit products.

Potentially Harmful

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The risks of obtaining potentially harmful fake or substandard medicines, without knowing where the tablets have originated or what they really contain, is greatly increased where the normal, regulated system is bypassed. Illegal suppliers have no quality control or legal standards to abide by.

“I would urge the public not to be tempted by what look like cut prices or professional looking websites offering medicines without prescription.”

Speaking about the operation, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, who heads the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “ Thanks to the joint efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, the operation has resulted in over 700,000 illicit tablets being seized, with a street value of approximately £785,000 and 12 people arrested. This action has undoubtedly reduced the inevitable harm to people in our communities.

“The figures are a welcome reflection of tremendous collective efforts. They’re also, however, a worrying sign of the reality – and that’s the demand for, and misuse of, prescription drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle every aspect of drug supply and misuse across the country. We’ll continue to work with partners at a local, national and international level to target suppliers and supply lines, and to disrupt the activities of individuals and organised crime groups. It’s a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play."Read More Antrim Coast Road landslide: update on expected reopening

The senior officer went on to appeal to anyone with information or concerns about the illegal use or supply of drugs to contact police on 101.

Darren Brabon, assistant director at Border Force, said: “The excellent work of Border Force and our partners in the Organised Crime Task Force has led to the seizure of this substantial amount of unlicensed medicines. Through this fine example of joint working, these illicit medicines won’t reach our streets and our communities remain protected.