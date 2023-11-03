Scrambler damage to Woodburn Reservoir embankments is leading to huge concerns for public safety and water services, NI Water has warned.

And the water company is appealing for the community’s support in tackling anti-social behaviour at the Carrickfergus location.

Speaking after incidents this week, NI Water supply manager Gary Presho said: “NI Water strictly prohibits the use of scramblers or quad bikes across all its sites including on reservoir embankments. We urge those people who think this is harmless fun to stop this dangerous activity immediately.

“Not only do we have concerns for public safety but there is also the damage that is being caused to the reservoir embankment. The damage caused shows that grassland has been badly cut up and with the recent adverse weather and heavy rain we could well start to see erosion which could impact on the structural integrity of the dam.

Grassland has been badly cut up at the reservoir. Photo submitted by NI Water

NI Water is working with Mid and East Antrim Council and the PSNI to find a permanent solution to the Woodburn problem.

Gary added: “We need to find a way to stop this anti-social behaviour before there is an accident and before significant damage happens to the actual dams here at Woodburn. NI Water will consider ceasing public access to the area if such behaviour continues.