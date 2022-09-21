Register
Dungannon Swifts manager fined £100 for speeding offence

The manager of Dungannon Swifts Football Club has been fined £100 for speeding on his way to a league match.

Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:52 pm
Thirty-seven-year-old Dean Shiels from Mountsandel Road, Coleraine, was also given four penalty points.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the defendant's Jaguar vehicle was detected travelling at 61mph in a 30mph zone on the outskirts of Moneymore village on April 23.

A defence lawyer said Shiels fully accepted the matter.

He said the defendant has a clear record and no points on his licence.

District Judge Alana McSorley said she would give the defendant credit for entering an early plea.

She also ordered him to pay a £15 offender's levy.

