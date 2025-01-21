Big Garden Birdwatch: Mid and East Antrim residents encouraged to take part in world's largest garden wildlife survey
It comes as the local government authority partnered with RSPB Northern Ireland for the Big Garden Birdwatch initiative.
The scheme invites participants to watch the birds around them for one hour, count how many of each species of bird lands on their ‘patch’, and to go online to report the findings to RSPB NI.
Anyone interested can sign up online on the RSPB website at https://orlo.uk/NSSpX
In a social media post, the council said: “Just one hour of your time will play a vital role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing. It’s fun, free and for everyone. You don’t need a garden to take part.
“Counting birds from your balcony, or your local park, will play a vital role in helping us understand how our garden birds are faring.”
