Public meeting on continuing Lough Neagh crisis to take place in Kinturk Cultural Centre
A public meeting to be held on Monday, September 8, at Kinturk Cultural Centre, Ardboe, Cookstown, on the continuing Lough Neagh crisis.
Everyone with an interest in the future of Lough Neagh is invited to attend the meeting.
It is especially important that the people of Lough Neagh are there to share their views, perspectives and experiences.
The meeting starts at 7pm with the speakers to be announced. Come along and have your say on the future of the Lough.