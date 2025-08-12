Public meeting on continuing Lough Neagh crisis to take place in Kinturk Cultural Centre

A public meeting to be held on Monday, September 8, at Kinturk Cultural Centre, Ardboe, Cookstown, on the continuing Lough Neagh crisis.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone with an interest in the future of Lough Neagh is invited to attend the meeting.

It is especially important that the people of Lough Neagh are there to share their views, perspectives and experiences.

The meeting starts at 7pm with the speakers to be announced. Come along and have your say on the future of the Lough.