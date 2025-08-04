Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday August 4 2025:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has been accused of “tinkering at the edges” of the UK’s illegal immigration crisis, as the home secretary announced plans to ban adverts for illegal channel crossings.

Yvette Cooper says people smugglers are using “brazen tactics on social media” to sell a life in the UK to people prepared to risk their lives crossing from France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anything that helps to tackle the problem is welcome – last Wednesday alone 898 illegal migrants arrived in 13 vessels. However, there’s little chance of the latest tactic having any real impact.

The big draw to the UK isn’t social media adverts, it is the fact that this country is seen as a soft touch. French President Emmanuel Macron – whose country has done little to stop the crossings – has urged the government to reduce the “pull factors”.

While most asylum seekers can’t claim normal welfare benefits while they’re awaiting a decision on whether they can stay, they are entitled to a list of other payments.

These include housing, free access to the NHS and some free childcare for parents. Children are entitled to free state education and can qualify for free school meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK is obviously an attractive destination regardless of handouts, but much more could be done to make it less so. The last government’s Rwanda policy wasn’t perfect – but it could have been an effective deterrent.

However, it was hampered by European human rights laws and denounced by Labour politicians. Sir Keir Starmer said “stopping the boats means stopping the gimmicks”.

His own gimmicks – like banning adverts – certainly won’t stop the boats. While there is demand, the gangs will always exist and be more agile than the authorities. Instead, illegal migrants need to know they won’t continue to be welcomed with open arms.