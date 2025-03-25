Workers Party condemns the presence of Histadrut at the UNI Europe Conference in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast

Gerry Grainger Workers Party Northern Ireland Region Chairperson condemns the presence of members of Histadrut, the Israeli General Federation of Labour, at the UNI Europe Conference in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast and supports the protests calling for the expulsion of this delegation.

Since the founding of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign in 2005 scores of trade unions and trade union federations across the world have endorsed BDS as a key form of solidarity with Palestinian workers. Palestinian trade unions have appealed to international trade unions to severe connections with Histadrut which has openly supported Israel's attacks on Gaza and other war crimes; maintains commercial interests in Israel's illegal settlements; permits Jewish Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank to join the organisation and illegally withholds billions of dollars from wages earned by Palestinian workers deducted by the Israeli State and transferred to the Histadrut.

Historically, Histadrut founded Haganah, the Zionist terrorist group, in 1920, later to become the Israeli armed forces. Histadrut recognises Israel's illegal annexation of the occupied Golan Heights and East Jerusalem, supported the illegal blockage of Gaza and is at the forefront of attempts to undermine and destroy the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

Histadrut promotes and defends policies that violate the basic civil, political and human rights of Palestinians and continues to remain complicit in Israel's actions in the face of the endless and continuing streams of war crimes, atrocious, and human rights violations committed by Israel.

Workers Party members at a demonstration against Racism and support for Palestine.

The workers Party supports the BDS campaign and has been actively involved in the mass demonstrations in solidarity with the people of Palestine against Israeli genocide, and is appalled at the presence of a delegation from Histadrut in Belfast and calls for their immediate expulsion as a demonstration of the revulsion of working people against Israel's attempted destruction of the Palestinian people.