Workers Party International Secretary Gerry Grainger leads a delegation of Party comrades on march to the BBC

Gerry Grainger Workers Party International Secretary was joined by party comrades on Saturday on the march to the BBC headquarters in Belfast to protest at their coverage of the wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian People.

Men, women and children have been killed. They have been starved, had access to water denied, hospitals , schools and other infrastructure destroyed . These actions have been called war crimes by the United Nations. Yet, the BBC refuses to call it Genocide.

Gerry Grainger said the actions of the BBC in attempting to sanitise what is an endless stream of war crimes, atrocities, and human rights violations committed by Israel is scandalous.

When women and children are being slaughtered in their thousands, when hospitals and schools are being targeted. When homes are being destroyed deliberately in order to drive the Palestinian People from their homelands it is not only ethnic cleansing it is genocide and must be called genocide.

Workers Party placards carried at the march to the BBC displayed during the speeches outside the BBC headquarters in Belfast.

When journalists are being targeted and killed the media should be calling those actions a deliberate strategy to hide the ongoing atrocities in Palestine. When Healthcare workers are being killed and their bodies and ambulances buried, you do not parrot what those who are guilty of this war crime said . You have a responsibility to tell the truth and call it out for what it is a deliberate strategy to deprive the people of Palestine medical and other aid. That is Genocide.