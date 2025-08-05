Five people, including a child, 3 women and a man were involved in a serious crash between Scarva and Banbridge, the PSNI has revealed.

It is understood the crash happened between on the Glenloughan Road between the two Co Down towns on Tuesday afternoon.

PSNI sign road closed.

The road was closed until 10pm last night as the emergency services including firefighters and paramedics dealt with the two vehicle crash.

It is understood two people were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance. In total 5 people were in 2 vehicles including 3 women, a child and one male. Three of those injured made their own way to hospital.

The PSNI said the road was reopened at 10pm last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 3:00pm on Tuesday, 5th of August on the Glenloughan Road in Scarva.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Three women, a man and a child were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The road was shut for a period of time but has since re-opened,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 14:55 on Tuesday 5th August, following reports of a road traffic collision in the Glenloughan Road area, Scarva.

"The NIAS dispatched 2 Emergency Ambulances and a Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene,” she revealed.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, two patients were taken to the Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance.”

It is understood firefighters from the NI Fire and Rescue Service spent a considerable time at the scene.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or other video footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 920 of 05/08/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/