A Carrickfergus native has spoken of his pride at being commissioned as an RAF Legal Officer in front of his family and royalty.

Christopher Madden was commissioned as a Flight Lieutenant at the RAF College Cranwell. He joined the Legal Branch of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force; his parent unit being 600 (City of London) Squadron, based at RAF Northolt.

The commissioning ceremony was reviewed by the Duke of Edinburgh, who personally passed on the best wishes of King Charles III.

Flt Lt Madden said: "It was a really special occasion to commission as an RAF Officer, to be reviewed by HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, and to have my mum and sister attend the ceremony. It was a very proud day."

Flt Lt Christopher Madden with his mum Olive and sister Louise. Photo submitted

Born in 1993 to Olive and the late Paul Madden, who passed away recently, Christopher has one younger sister, Louise. He attended Acorn Integrated Primary School and Ulidia Integrated College before being awarded a scholarship to study for three years at St Albans School in Washington DC.

He then read War Studies and History at Kings College London. Qualifying as a solicitor in 2020 with London-based Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, he currently practises commercial law in Singapore for Stephenson Harwood LLP, another City law firm.

Christopher joined the Royal Auxiliary Air Force in 2015 as an Aircraftman. He was promoted to Corporal in 2021 and then successfully completed the Officer & Aircrew Selection Centre at RAF Cranwell in November 2022. He attended Cranwell between June and September 2023 where he completed the Reserve Officer Initial Training course.

While Christopher is based in Singapore, he intends to travel back for training with the Legal Branch and 600 Sqn. He partakes in events with the British High Commission in Singapore including previously hosting the former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshall Sir Mike Wigston for a tour of the Commonwealth War Graves at Kranji Cemetery.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the reviewing officer at the commissioning ceremony. Photo submitted

As a Legal Officer, Christopher can expect to become involved in advising on the laws of armed conflict, prosecuting at courts martial, and providing military law advice to commanders.

He added: “While, as a reservist, I can expect to spend around six weeks per year on military duties, that does not make it any less important to me than my day job as a corporate lawyer. Ultimately, I have two parallel careers, and I have been really lucky to have a supportive civilian employer who has encouraged my reservist activities.

“Despite being based far away in Singapore, my home has always been, and always will be, Carrickfergus. I feel very lucky to have grown up in a town with such strong military connections and pride.”

Christopher Madden (centre) was commissioned as a Flight Lieutenant at the RAF College Cranwell. Photo submitted

Offering Christopher congratulations, Carrickfergus RAF Association chairman, Wing Commander Noel Williams, revealed their paths had crossed in his role running Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson’s Carrickfergus constituency office.

He explained: "When Christopher was a young student he was always keen to assist others; indeed he was a regular volunteer in the constituency office of Stewart Dickson MLA, where he resolved many a problem for those seeking assistance.