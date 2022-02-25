Community groups share Lottery Windfall

This includes awarding groups who are tackling local issues such as helping communities connect and gain new skills, improve mental health and provide activities to reduce isolation and loneliness.

One of the groups funded is LoveHope&Faith based in Ballymena. The group is using a £10,000 grant to provide a retreat programme for families who have a child with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus. The programme will offer short respite breaks in a fully adapted lodge in Bushmills, where they can enjoy the comfort of the lodge, the scenery and quality time as a family.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Substance User Support Group has been awarded an £8,130 grant to provide long term support to adults who are at various stages of addiction recovery. Support includes weekly meetings, one to one counselling, community pharmacist support and a guest speaker programme, which aims to increase mental and physical health of people recovering from addiction.

Community organisations in Mid and East Antrim welcome National Lottery funding to help tackle local issues

The Braid Development Group is using a £9,360 grant to pilot a luncheon club and transport for older people in the rural area of Carnalbanagh, who have little or no access to services and therefore are at risk of loneliness and isolation. They are also using the money to help with strategic planning to shape their future work.

Also receiving funding in the area are Glenarm LOL 1121, The Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band, Cairncastle LOL 692, and Carrickfergus and Larne Child Contact Centre.

In the neighbouring borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey, six projects have been awarded funding. One of the groups funded is The East Antrim Branch Royal Irish Regiment Association which using a £9,800 grant to bring together isolated veterans and provide activities and trips to help veterans who are suffering from chronic isolation which has been magnified by COVID-19.

St. Comgall’s Youth Club based in Antrim, is using a £9,680 grant to provide activities to support the mental health and wellbeing of 100 young people aged 8 to 18 years. Also receiving funding in the area are Randalstown Ulster Scots Cultural Society, Drumraymond AOH Community Project and Ballyrobert, Recreation Club and The Dalaradia Cultural and Historical Society

Thanks to National Lottery players more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities.