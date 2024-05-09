Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funeral details have been announced for Glenarm man Connor McNeill who died in a road tragedy on Tuesday, May 7.

Mr McNeill (41) was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the Carnlough Road, Broughshane. Two young passengers in the car were taken to hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

In a notice on the Funeral Times website, Connor is described as: “Loving husband of Emma and devoted daddy of Lucy and Ollie. Dearly beloved son of Hugh and the late Margaret, and dear brother of Mark, Seamus, Daniel, Annette (Campbell) and Hugh Pat. Son-in-law of Brian and Lillian Boyd.”

Mr McNeill’s funeral will leave his late residence on Sunday, May 12, at 11.45am to the bottom of the Ballymena Road, Carnlough, for 12.30pm, walking from there to St. John the Evangelist Church for 1.00pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Connor McNeill. Photo released by PSNI

The notice adds: “Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle.“Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to NI air ambulance and The Barbour ward of the Royal Belfast Hospital For Sick Children.”

Well-known in the coastal community, Mr McNeill has long associations with Carnlough Swifts Football Club and Shane Uí Néill GAC. The latter club has set up a fundraiser to support the family at this “very difficult time”.

In a social media post tribute, the club said: “Connor was a dedicated member of our club, a true Gael and a great friend. He undertook many roles within our club - a player, coach, mentor and senior manager, as well as referee.

“An absolute gentleman who played for Shane Uí Néill since his early childhood and served our club with distinction, and wore our club jersey with immense pride.

