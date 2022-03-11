Council highlights food waste link with climate change

Food Waste Action Week (March 7 to March 13) aims to raise awareness of the huge impact of household food waste on climate change and share practical advice, food savvy behaviours and tips on how residents can reduce the food we waste in their homes.

A total of 6.6 million tonnes of household food waste is thrown away each year in the UK. This food waste is responsible for nearly 25 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to 5.4 per cent of the UK’s territorial emissions.

The majority, 4.5 million tonnes is food that could have been eaten and is worth approximately £14 billion (or £60 a month an average family with two children). It requires an area almost the size of Wales to produce all the food and drink currently wasted in the UK.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey said: “We’re supporting Food Waste Action Week for the second year running as we know the importance when planning, shopping, storing, using and recycling food.

“At a time when our residents are feeling a pinch on the purse strings, we know now more than ever the value of being mindful when it comes to our food management. This campaign will help to raise awareness on how we can encourage our residents to plan meals better and how to extend the lifespan of their food products through clever preparation and storage.”

Love Food Hate Waste runs an annual survey of people’s habits and knowledge around food waste. This highlighted that 81 per cent of UK citizens are concerned about climate change, but only 32 per cent see a clear link with food waste.

The survey helped to inform the theme of the week and the development of materials to motivate people to act.

This year, Love Food Hate Waste found that the public’s relationship with its freezers has become particularly frosty with many people not knowing how to safely freeze and defrost their food.

Love Food Hate Waste is keen to show that used properly, the freezer is the king of the kitchen. In fact, freezing and defrosting just three key meat items that are commonly not used in time (fresh chicken, bacon, and sausages) could reduce waste of those items by as much as 15,000 tonnes per annum.

Sarah Clayton, Love Food Hate Waste, stated: “Getting to grips with freezing and defrosting are big factors in preventing food from going to waste at home. At a time of rising food prices alongside huge public concern about climate change, tackling food waste at home is one way we can all make a difference and save money.

“For the average family with children, the cost of binning food can be more than £700 per year. So, Food Waste Action Week is all about avoiding being savvy in how we store but then use our food.”