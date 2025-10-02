Climbing Slieve Donard 11 times - back to back – to reach the height of Mount Everest (8,849m) is no mean feat but that is the challenge set by a 29-year-old man in aid of a cancer charity.

'The Everest on Donard Challenge' is the latest fundraising event by Philip Stewart who has been inspired by 4 members of his family and several close friends as they battle with cancer.

Philip Stewart, pictured in the Mourne Mountains, is taking on the challenge of hiking Slieve Donard (850m), 11 times, back to back, to reach the height of Mount Everest (8,849m) all in aid of charity, the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Philip and his partner, Eimear Owens (a Lurgan native), moved to the Co Armagh town a few years ago for the birth of their son Rudi.

Although Philip is loving Lurgan, these last few months have been particularly challenging with the cancer diagnoses of his mother-in-law Geraldine Owens and father-in-law Colm Owens as well as a similar diagnosis for his uncles Stephen Close and Geoffrey Stewart.

With several close friends also bravely fighting incredibly tough battles with cancer, they inspired Philip to rise to this new fundraising challenge.

"Witnessing their strength and resilience has been nothing short of inspiring. The challenges they’ve faced and overcome continue to motivate me every day,” he said.

This is a tough adventure for Philip who is no stranger to setting himself daunting tasks and raising money for worthy causes. This time all proceeds will be going to the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Having hiked to the highest point in all 32 counties in Ireland earlier this year with his friend Chris Forsythe, raising £5.7k for charities, Philip is doing this new challenge solo, albeit with the support of his family and friends.

He said: “This time round I'm doing a solo challenge to try and push myself physically and mentally all while raising vital funds for my charity.”

On November 6 Philip will be hiking Slieve Donard (850m) 11 times, back to back, to reach the height of Mount Everest (8,849m).

"This will be a physically and mentally gruelling task that will take well over 24 hours to complete, but it’s all for an incredible cause,” he said.

"I will have family and friends down at Donard Car Park in Newcastle to help me with nutrition, liquids and for as much support as possible,” he said.

"I'll also have a few friends joining me for 1 or 2 laps of Slieve Donard throughout the 2 days to help keep me motivated and on track to smash this challenge which I am so grateful for.”

Philip paid tribute to his family and friends who are currently struggling with their own battles. “They and their families are the driving force behind this challenge. If I can find even a fraction of the strength and courage they’ve shown, I know I’ll be able to push through and make a meaningful contribution to those facing similar struggles.”

He has created a JustGiving Page to make is easier for anyone to donate to this worthy cause. Click here for details.

Friends of the Cancer Centre has a long history of helping local cancer patients across NI for over 40 years.​ Based at the heart of the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, the charity funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer