Firefighters tasked to blaze near Tesco, Craigavon as thick billowing smoke stopped traffic
Firefighters were tasked this afternoon to a blaze near Tesco, Craigavon this afternoon.
The fire was at a dried grassy bank close to the underpass from Tesco Craigavon to Carnreagh housing complex.
However such was the intensity of the smoke, oncoming traffic from Highfield were forced to stop.
Firefighters attended within minutes and extinguished the blaze much to the excitement of a number of children who had come to watch.
The incident was over at shortly after 4.30pm. There were no reports of anyone injured.