Firefighters were tasked this afternoon to a blaze near Tesco, Craigavon this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire was at a dried grassy bank close to the underpass from Tesco Craigavon to Carnreagh housing complex.

However such was the intensity of the smoke, oncoming traffic from Highfield were forced to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters attended within minutes and extinguished the blaze much to the excitement of a number of children who had come to watch.

The incident was over at shortly after 4.30pm. There were no reports of anyone injured.