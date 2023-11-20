A fresh application has been made to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for new tourist accommodation on the Antrim Coast.

A planning application has been submitted for nine self-catering units on the site of the former Drumnagreagh Hotel outside Glenarm.

Last August, the council turned down a proposal for tourist accommodation on the site for the development of five self-catering holiday homes with parking and an accompanying business manager’s dwelling.

A letter from the council stated the design of this proposed development was “unacceptable and if permitted would have an adverse impact on the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and detract from the landscape quality and character of the surrounding area”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has received a planning application for the former Drumnagreagh Hotel site. Pic: Google Maps

The former hotel, which was located on a 3.4 acre site, was vacant since the late Nineties and was gutted by a fire in 2009 and has been demolished.

Firefighters used sea water to tackle the blaze which left the building extensively damaged. More than 50 fire fighters including crews from Belfast and Coleraine were tasked to the scene.

Originally built as a period property, listed status had been removed. Planning permission was approved in 2009 to approve 15 holiday units and a subsequent application was approved for 12 holiday retreats, in February 2016.

A supporting statement for the latest application says: “This hotel was in bad repair after fire damage and was demolished due to health and safety issues. The remaining building on site is the function room/dance hall.”

The application for self-catering units consists of two one-bed single storey premises, two two-bed premises and five three-bed two-storey properties. There will be dedicated parking areas for each three-bed building with communal parking on the site.

“The proposal falls within the Causeway Coast and Glens key tourism area and would be well-sited to provide access to attractions within this destination including, the Causeway Coastal Route, and its scenic loops, which has been rated as one of the top five road trips worldwide,” the statement notes.