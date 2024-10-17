Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family from Carnmoney, who “love” Halloween, have gone all out to create a haunted house at their home this year.

Danielle Redmond, along with her dad John, mum Liza McCormick and partner, Andrew McBride, have turned their front garden into a spooky Halloween display this month.

Over a dozen ghoulish life-size figures are now taking pride of place in the chilling display in the Carnvue Road area.

Some of the spooky characters at the property include Jason from Friday the 13th, Ghostface from the Scream movies, Pennywise the clown, Freddie Krueger, Mike Myers from the Halloween film, Regan from The Exorcist and characters from Stranger Things.

The spooky display in the Carnmoney area. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Danielle explained: “We started decorating the house like this last year. We just love Halloween and all the scary horror characters.

"We wanted to do a big display this year and started getting dummies and decorating them, all by hand. We spent time throughout the last year putting them all together.

"We appear to be the only house decorated like this in the area. People love it. We’ve cars stopping outside to take a look at the display all the time.

"We light the house up at night and have electric pumpkin lights we use when it’s dry. There are also images of characters like Chucky from Child’s Play at the window. We haven’t done this for charity this year, but would consider fundraising for a worthy cause in the future.”

Have you created a Halloween display at your house this year? If so, we'd love to see a photo of your decorations. Please email them to [email protected] along with your street name.