Have you space in your heart or home for Penny or Bo and Skye?

Bo and Skye

Age: Both seven years old

Breed: English Springer Spaniels

Bo (male) and Skye (female) are two beautiful springer spaniels who are best pals. They are typical of the breed: friendly, lively and fun.

They enjoy adventures, being with each other and the company of other dogs.

As Bo and Skye have lived together most of their lives, Dogs Trust Ballymena would love to see them rehoming together. They could live in a home with teenage children and could potentially share their home with another dog but not cats or small animals.

A secure garden would be ideal where this energetic pair can play.

Penny

Age: Between two and five years

Breed: Border Collie Cross

Penny is a gorgeous girl who gave birth to a litter of puppies in the care of Dogs Trust. All her pups have been rehomed so now it’s time for Penny to find her forever home. She is a lively, bright dog who enjoys walks and exercise. The Ballymena Rehoming Centre team don’t know much about her past however she can be wary of strangers and takes time to get to know new people especially men.

Penny is searching for a patient, loving new owner. She particularly needs help with building her confidence and vet handling. She isn’t keen on being left alone so someone who is around the home for most of the day and with previous experience of the breed. She can have doggy friends but is looking to be the only pet in her new home and she could live with older teenage children.

If you think you can offer Penny or Bo and Skye a home get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners. Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. They do not have a re-homing focus.