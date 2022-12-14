Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced details for bin collections over the festive period.

The majority of collections over Christmas will be as normal with the exception of:

Carrickfergus - Monday, December 26, collections will be on Saturday, December 24 2022.

Kerbside boxes collections will be as normal with the exception of:

Monday, December 26, Ballymena & Carrickfergus kerbside box collections will take place on Saturday, December 24 2022.

Mid and East Antrim Council’s household recycling centres (HRC) will be closed on December 25 and 26. Sullatober HRC will also be closed on January 1 2023.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has been rolling out public holiday bin collection stickers, however due to icy weather some may be under the bin edge or tucked beneath the bin handle.