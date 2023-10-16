The co-ordinator of the Parents and Kids Together (PAKT) programme at Carrickfergus YMCA received his British Empire Medal earlier this month.

Maurice attended the ceremony on October 3 with his wife Janet, son Owen, and mother-in-law Joan Cummings. Also pictured is Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell. Photo: Maurice Shearer

Maurice Shearer picked up the award at Hillsborough Castle on October 3 after being named on the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this year.

“The ceremony was special as it was filled with legends,” Maurice said. “It was humbling to hear of all of the amazing work going on in our communities. It was also great to see Tracey from Carrick Connect and Dawn from Hope House getting deserved recognition and also representing Carrickfergus.

“I was honoured to receive this award and once again want to thank those who nominated me. I don't do what I do for awards, but it means so much that people felt that I should be nominated. It's also great for Carrick YMCA to see one of their projects getting recognition.”