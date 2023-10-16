Register
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint

King's Birthday Honours brings 'deserved recognition' for PAKT programme

The co-ordinator of the Parents and Kids Together (PAKT) programme at Carrickfergus YMCA received his British Empire Medal earlier this month.
By Helena McManus
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Maurice attended the ceremony on October 3 with his wife Janet, son Owen, and mother-in-law Joan Cummings.  Also pictured is Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell. Photo: Maurice ShearerMaurice attended the ceremony on October 3 with his wife Janet, son Owen, and mother-in-law Joan Cummings.  Also pictured is Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell. Photo: Maurice Shearer
Maurice attended the ceremony on October 3 with his wife Janet, son Owen, and mother-in-law Joan Cummings.  Also pictured is Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell. Photo: Maurice Shearer

Maurice Shearer picked up the award at Hillsborough Castle on October 3 after being named on the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this year.

“The ceremony was special as it was filled with legends,” Maurice said. “It was humbling to hear of all of the amazing work going on in our communities. It was also great to see Tracey from Carrick Connect and Dawn from Hope House getting deserved recognition and also representing Carrickfergus.

“I was honoured to receive this award and once again want to thank those who nominated me. I don't do what I do for awards, but it means so much that people felt that I should be nominated. It's also great for Carrick YMCA to see one of their projects getting recognition.”

PAKT continues to run with after-schools activities and will be planning for Christmas soon.

Related topics:ParentsCarrickfergus