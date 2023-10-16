King's Birthday Honours brings 'deserved recognition' for PAKT programme
Maurice Shearer picked up the award at Hillsborough Castle on October 3 after being named on the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this year.
“The ceremony was special as it was filled with legends,” Maurice said. “It was humbling to hear of all of the amazing work going on in our communities. It was also great to see Tracey from Carrick Connect and Dawn from Hope House getting deserved recognition and also representing Carrickfergus.
“I was honoured to receive this award and once again want to thank those who nominated me. I don't do what I do for awards, but it means so much that people felt that I should be nominated. It's also great for Carrick YMCA to see one of their projects getting recognition.”
PAKT continues to run with after-schools activities and will be planning for Christmas soon.