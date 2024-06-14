Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three school principals who have “made a difference to their community” are among east Antrim people named in the King’s Birthday Honours 2024.

John Madden, head of Roddensvale School, Larne, receives an MBE for services to education and to children with special educational needs.

The MBE for services to education also goes to Stephen Mulligan, principal of Mossley Primary School, and Maria Quinn, principal, Abbey Community College, both Newtownabbey.

Following the award announcement, Mr Madden said he was “humbled and highly delighted personally” but acknowledged it is a “tribute to the hard work of colleagues, governors, parents and the wider community who have all contributed to make Roddensvale School such a special school”.

Lately foster carers, Diane and Pat McCourt have been each awarded the BEM. Photo contributed

In a statement congratulating all recipients from the education sector, the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) made special mention of Mrs Quinn and Mr Madden.

Mark Baker, CSSC chief executive, commented: “Maria Quinn was the first principal of Abbey Community College following the amalgamation of two former schools. Her leadership in education and in the wider community has led to parents, schools, voluntary and community organisations working together to enable children and young people to do well at school and home whilst tackling educational underachievement.

"The school population has grown by 300 since opening in September 2015. Maria has highlighted the challenges being faced by young people in the area and has been part of many projects to do this including working with Monkstown Boxing Club, ensuring that there is a flexible learning approach for many children at risk of leaving education.

Visionary Leadership

John Madden BEM, principal of Roddensvale School, receives an MBE. Photo National World

"Maria’s dedication, visionary leadership and commitment has included her contributions to the Thrive partnership and the Ulster University project ‘Taking Boys Seriously’, focusing on increasing male attainment and participation in higher education.”

The CSS chief executive went on to highlight the contribution to the sector made by Mr Madden, a Ballycastle resident, who also received a BEM in 2018.

“John has been an advocate not only for the school, but for the special school sector. He is a compassionate leader who values his staff and has created a supportive school climate which allows some of the most vulnerable children in our society to achieve and reach their true potential.

"John has created an environment that assures pupils and their families are valued, safe and cared for.

Principal Maria Quinn, pictured welcoming Education Minister Paul Givan to Abbey Community College recently, receives an MBE. Photo: submitted

Meanwhile, a Larne couple who dedicated more than four decades to fostering vulnerable children have been included on the King’s Birthday Honours list. Diane and Patrick McCourt each receive a BEM for services to foster care in Northern Ireland.

In 2022, Diane and Patrick, who had opened up their home to more than 330 children after becoming approved foster carers in 1978, received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award, which is presented outstanding individual volunteers.

The Birthday Honours recognise people from all walks of life including Catherine Harper, who receives an MBE for services to domestic abuse support in Northern Ireland. Catherine began campaigning for services in 1998 and later launched the Cithrah Foundation. She opened the first refuge in the Carrickfergus area for victims of abuse and more recently has initiated male support services too. Her work has supported hundreds of families.

Stephen Mulligan, principal of Mossley Primary School, receives an MBE. Photo: National World