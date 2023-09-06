Register
Larne Market Yard to host free family fun day and community information event

A free family fun day will be held at Larne’s Market Yard this Saturday (September 9).
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:07 BST
Organised through the Larne Area Community Cluster initiative, in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event will also provide information about community groups in the area.

Activities will include a petting farm, facepainting and glitter tattoos, caricature drawings and balloon modelling. The afternoon programme will also feature ‘Barbie’, ‘dinosaurs’, ‘Spiderman’, ‘Elsa’ and a stilt walker.

Furthermore, attendees can enjoy Freestyle Football demonstrations, 1.30pm – 3pm, and performances throughout the day from a magician. There will be opportunity to take part in free flower arranging workshops, watch cookery demonstrations and enjoy live music and dance performances.

The event has been organised by community groups across through the Larne Area Community Cluster initiative. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough CouncilThe event has been organised by community groups across through the Larne Area Community Cluster initiative. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “I am so proud to see such a fantastic event in Larne, which will not only offer free activities for the local community, but will also showcase the wonderful community groups who regularly provide essential support and activities across the Larne area.

“Our local community groups consist of dedicated volunteers who help our communities day in and day out and this is a great opportunity to meet them and see what they do.

“The event has been arranged as a collaborative project by Larne Area Community Cluster, which is a community development initiative facilitated by council under the community plan ‘Putting People First’.

" I would encourage all local residents to come along and find out more about the community groups in their area, while enjoying the many free activities on offer throughout the day.”

Council issued the following advice in relation to the event (12noon – 3.00pm): all activities are subject to availability; hot food will be available to purchase on the day; there will be no parking available at Larne Market Yard with attendees advised to use public car parks; dogs will not be permitted on site.

