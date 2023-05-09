Tributes have been paid to well known and talented traditional Irish musician and artist Marinie Toman who died peacefully in hospital on Monday

Marinus (Marinie) Toman playing the fiddle in Dunkineely, Co Donegal

Marinus (Marinie) Toman had a special gift and was able to play a variety of musical instruments including the banjo, fiddle, tin whistle and guitar. He was also a very talented artist who painted many beautiful landscape paintings, particularly when he lived in Donegal.

He is best known in his home town of Lurgan where he was a driving force behind the Irish traditional music scene, encouraging and teaching many young musicians and sharing tunes with them. A regular at the Fleadhs across Ireland, Marinie was well known for his unique humour and craic.

Fellow musician Barry Kerr said: “Lost a Lurgan legend. My friend Marinie Toman encouraged so many young musicians to play in our home town and both far and wide. I will be forever in his debt as he helped light a spark and love for our music that has brought me around the world.”

Another musician Damien O'Kane said: “I lost a beautiful friend yesterday. His name was Marinie Toman. He took me under his wing when I was 10 and taught me banjo. We hung out for years after that and he was like a brother to me. My family loved him. Everyone that knew him loved him. Thanks for all the music and craic Marinie, we had some of the best times of my life and I’ll never forget them.”

Marinus (Marinie) Toman died on May 7, 2023 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Marinus (Marinie) dearly beloved husband of Mary 29 Maple Court, and much loved father of Dairmuid R.I.P, Marinus, Ciarán, Sean and Seoírise, partners Sinead and Louise, and loving granda to Sophia, Mason, Scarlet and Nevaeh.

His funeral will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9.30am from his son Seoírise's Home 14 Cherrytree Walk Lurgan to St Paul's Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.