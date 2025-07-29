Mourners have been asked to wear “bright and cheerful colours” during a funeral service this weekend for Vanessa Whyte and her two children, Sara and James Rutledge.

Vanessa, who was 45, along with Sara (13) and James (14) were killed in a shooting incident at their home in Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh last Wednesday, July 23.

They will be laid to rest in County Clare, where Ms Whyte was originally from.

A funeral notice said Vanessa was a “devoted mother, a loving and beloved daughter and sister and a loving and beloved daughter-in-law and sister-in-law.”

James and Sara were much loved grandchildren of Ernie and Helen Rutledge, cherished nephew and niece of Julie and Richard Hoy, and cousins to Daniel, Matthew and Emily.

The funeral notice added: “A Service of Removal will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge on Wednesday, July 30 at 11.00 am.

"Vanessa, James and Sara will lie in repose together in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Barefield on Friday, August 1 from 3pm until 7pm. Private removal on Saturday morning, August 2 with the funeral cortege arriving to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Barefield for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

"Following Mass Vanessa, James and Sara will be laid to rest together in Templemaley Cemetery.

“People attending the service of removal and funeral mass are asked to please wear bright and cheerful colours in their memory.”

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Women’s Aid.

Police confirmed on Monday, July 28 that a fourth person who had died following the incident was 43-year-old Ian Rutledge.

Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 276 of 23/07/25.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Speaking during a press conference following the incident, Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said the suspect had a "limited footprint" with police. He added there was “limited” domestic history within the household.

Police also stressed at the time police there was “no ongoing risk to the public”.