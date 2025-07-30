Service Of Removal at St Mary’s Church in Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh, for 45-year-old Vanessa Whyte and her children James Rutledge(14) and Sara Rutledge(13). They are to be buried in Co Clare on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A Service of Removal for Vanessa Whyte and her children, James and Sara Rutledge has taken place in Maguiresbridge this morning (July 30).

Vanessa, who was 45, along with Sara (13) and James (14) were killed in a shooting incident at their home last Wednesday, July 23.

The service took place ahead of a funeral Mass in Ms Whyte’s native Co Clare this weekend.

In a homily during the service, Fr Raymond Donnelly CC, Enniskillen said: “The loss of Vanessa and her two beautiful children, James and Sara, is more than any heart should bear.

Mourners in Maguiresbridge. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"A woman full of kindness and warmth, a friend to so many here. And her children, so young, so vibrant, so full of promise. Their laughter rang through school corridors, through playing fields, especially on the GAA pitch, where they thrived with passion and joy.

"To the grieving families: you are not alone. We stand with you. We hold you in prayer and embrace. We do not have answers, but we offer presence.

"To the classmates of Sara and James and to all the friends, know that it is okay to feel confused, angry, sad and to cry. Please speak to someone – grief is not something to carry alone. It’s a journey we make together.

"To all involved in sport - to coaches, teammates, mentors - thank you for the joy you helped nurture in these children. Their bright spirits will remain a part of every game played in their memory.”

Fr Donnelly also paid tribute to the first responders and medics who attended the scene last Wednesday morning. “Thank you for your service under unimaginable circumstances,” he said.