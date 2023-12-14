A memorial to six female civilians killed at RAF Aldergrove during World War II has been approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposal was given the go-ahead at a meeting of the borough council’s Community Planning Committee. The committee was told of a fatal crash at RAF Aldergrove on 19 July 1941 when a Bristol Blenheim aircraft from 254 Squadron struck a wireless mast during a low level flight and crashed into the roof of the NAAFI (Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes) building before bursting into flames.

Six civilians who had been working in the building, three airmen on board and an airman who was walking nearby were killed. The report indicated although memorials have been erected to the military casualties, to date, there has been no memorial to the civilian casualties locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been proposed to erect a memorial plaque close to the crash site in Killead to commemorate the civilians. They were: Margaret Castles, Lisburn; Elizabeth Osborne, Ballymacateer, Lurgan; Brigid McGarry, The Largy, Crumlin; Mary Mulholland, Aldergrove; Annie Watson, Belfast and Annie Crozier, Belfast. The plaque is expected to cost approximately £1,000.

Killead. Pic: Google Maps

Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM said: “It is unfortunate that it has taken so long for a memorial to the women who gave up their time as volunteers. It is a small token of this council to recognise that. I am more than happy to support it.” The proposal was seconded by Antrim Alliance Cllr Neil Kelly.

Threemilewater DUP Alderman Stephen Ross asked for members to be shown drawings of the proposed memorial “before it goes on a wall”.