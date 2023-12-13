A planning application for 39 new homes within the former Craighill Quarry site outside Ballyclare was refused at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

The proposed location is to the south west of the quarry, east of Ballyeaston Road and to the south of Craighill Park. The site consists of vegetation and scrub land associated with the former quarry. Council planners consider there to be “no significant contamination concerns”.

Twenty-six neighbouring properties were notified. No letters of objection were received. A report to the planning committee says: “It is considered that the proposed density is not significantly higher than that found in the surrounding residential areas and is reflective of the overall character and quality of the established residential area.

However, the report noted: “The proposal does not respect the surrounding context and is not appropriate to the character and topography of the site. Overall, it is considered that the proposal has not been designed to respond to the constraints of the site and or the adjoining lands nor will it result in a quality and sustainable residential environment in keeping with the character and pattern of development in the locality.

General view of Ballyeaston Road and Craighill Park. Photo by Google

“Whilst it is acknowledged that the proposal seeks to retain and augment the existing vegetative common boundary, there are concerns in respect of overlooking and dominance.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed development would have an adverse impact on the residential amenity of a number of the proposed properties within the development and also the approved properties on the adjoining lands to the south in terms of overlooking, loss of privacy and dominance.

“It is considered that the public open space provision within the proposed site is not integral to the development and would not be of demonstrable recreational or amenity value. The application represents piecemeal development which by its very nature fails to deliver upon a comprehensive development plan for the zoned housing lands and is therefore unacceptable.”

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown moved the recommendation to refuse the application seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell. Following a vote, the proposal was refused unanimously.