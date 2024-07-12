Mid Ulster drama and dance group for young people benefits from Arts Council funding

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Young people are set to benefit from a £24,120 award to Craic (Community Recreational Arts in Coalisland) from the Arts Council.

It is part of more than £2m awarded to support arts projects across Northern Ireland.

Craic provides drama and dance classes for over 190 young people from age 4 to 25 throughout Mid Ulster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Funding from the Arts Council will be used to sustain drama classes, workshops and enhance the Young Leaders Programme (aged 14-20).

Group of children enjoying drama club rehearsal. Credit: Getty ImagesGroup of children enjoying drama club rehearsal. Credit: Getty Images
Group of children enjoying drama club rehearsal. Credit: Getty Images
Read More
Young people invited to have their say on new peace building programme in Mid Ul...

Young people will have the opportunity to work and perform alongside experienced artists developing confidence, skills, a sense of community and a passion for performance and stage.

Training and arts activities for younger members of the group will be provided through the Young Leaders Programme.

There will also be the opportunity to learn about other aspects of the theatre including essential front of house skills, social media marketing, budgeting and planning.

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council, said the funding would assist the development of 73 projects.

Related topics:Arts CouncilCoalislandNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice