Mid Ulster drama and dance group for young people benefits from Arts Council funding

Young people are set to benefit from a £24,120 award to Craic (Community Recreational Arts in Coalisland) from the Arts Council.

It is part of more than £2m awarded to support arts projects across Northern Ireland.

Craic provides drama and dance classes for over 190 young people from age 4 to 25 throughout Mid Ulster.

Funding from the Arts Council will be used to sustain drama classes, workshops and enhance the Young Leaders Programme (aged 14-20).

Group of children enjoying drama club rehearsal. Credit: Getty Images

Young people will have the opportunity to work and perform alongside experienced artists developing confidence, skills, a sense of community and a passion for performance and stage.

Training and arts activities for younger members of the group will be provided through the Young Leaders Programme.

There will also be the opportunity to learn about other aspects of the theatre including essential front of house skills, social media marketing, budgeting and planning.

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council, said the funding would assist the development of 73 projects.