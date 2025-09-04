New reception area opens at Lisburn foodbank thanks to support from local businesses

LCC Community Trust celebrated a significant milestone recently with the opening of its newly refurbished foodbank reception area in the heart of Lisburn city centre.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Mayor Amanda Grehan, brought together community leaders, local businesses, and supporters who made the project possible.

The refreshed food bank reception, located in Graham Gardens, has been designed to create a warm, welcoming, and dignified environment for people who turn to the Trust during times of crisis.

For many clients, visiting the Trust comes at a moment of vulnerability, and the new space aims to ensure they feel supported from the moment they arrive.

At the opening of the new reception area at Lisburn Foodbank are John Leckey MD Bodel, David Heaney Owner Tide Bathrooms, Theresa Mossiey The Eikon Exhibition Centre, Amanda Grehan Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Lynsey Caqeua CEO LCC Community Trust, and Rebecca Nelson Fundraising Lead LCC Community Trust. Pic credit: LCC Trust

LCC Community Trust CEO, Lynsey Caqeua, said: “We are more than just a food bank. Alongside emergency food support, we provide a range of wrap-around services such as debt management advice and cookery classes which help set people on a more positive path.

"This reception area is a symbol of dignity and welcome, and it would not have been possible without the generosity of our local businesses.”

As she officially cut the ribbon, Mayor Amanda Grehan praised the project, saying: “This is more than the reopening of a space; it’s the continuation of something truly meaningful, a lifeline for those in need and a reminder that no one in our community should face hunger or hardship alone. Seeing this beautifully refurbished space, I know it will continue to serve our community with dignity and warmth.”

The event also celebrated the generosity of local businesses whose support made the project a reality.

The Eikon Exhibition Centre contributed as part of their birthday celebrations. Representative Theresa Mossiey commented: “Eikon understands that LCC Community Trust is really important to the local community, and we were delighted to mark our own 10-year milestone by giving something back.”

Neighbouring business Tide Bathrooms also donated a toilet and wash hand basin. Owner David Heaney explained that every year his company sets aside resources to help someone in need, and this was a perfect opportunity to support their neighbours.

Meanwhile, Bodel, a Lisburn-based kitchen appliance distributor of 49 years, donated a sink, tap, kettle, and fridge.

Managing Director John Leckey said they were pleased to get involved after hearing about the project from a member of staff.

“It was a privilege to support such an innovative charity,” he said, adding that he was impressed by the wide range of ways the Trust helps the local community with meaningful advice and practical support.

A special mention should also go to Pladis (McVities), Trussell Trust, and B&Q who provided financial support towards new tables, chairs and flooring. And to the tradesmen, Michael, Ricky and Damian, whose skilled craftsmanship helped to bring it all together.

The Trust extended heartfelt thanks to all the businesses, volunteers, and supporters who contributed to the project.

In closing, Lynsey Caqeua reflected on its significance, saying: “We are already welcoming clients into our new reception area; it is great to have such a warm and inviting space to sit down with a cup of tea and chat with them about how we can help.

"This space represents our commitment to the Lisburn community and our intention to walk alongside those who need us for years to come.”