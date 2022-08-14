Portadown sizzles in summer sunshine: in pictures

Photographer Tony Hendron took the opportunity to be out and about with his camera to see what some of you were up to.
1.
Enjoying the sunny weather at Portadown People's Park playground are Ann Kofa and grandchildren, Tiernan (5) and Nisha (10 months) and friend Archie (3). PT32-222.
2.
Hannah Robinson and sons Ryley Stevenson (4) and Michael Stevenson (6) took the opportunity to enjoy the great weather in Portadown People's Park. PT32-223.
3.
Matthew and Colin chilling out on their day off in Portadown People's Park. PT32-224.
4.
Kerrie Fay and children Cody (9) and Farrah (3) getting out and about in Portadown People's Park. PT32-225.