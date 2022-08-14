Having a McDonalds picnic at Portadown Pleasure Gardens Park are Elliott Young with son, Milo (7) left, and grandson, Bentley Kelly (7). PT32-230.

Portadown sizzles in summer sunshine: in pictures

The summer sunshine of the past week was enjoyed by people throughout the Portadown area as they made the most of the fine weather.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 9:32 am

Photographer Tony Hendron took the opportunity to be out and about with his camera to see what some of you were up to.

1.

Enjoying the sunny weather at Portadown People's Park playground are Ann Kofa and grandchildren, Tiernan (5) and Nisha (10 months) and friend Archie (3). PT32-222.

2.

Hannah Robinson and sons Ryley Stevenson (4) and Michael Stevenson (6) took the opportunity to enjoy the great weather in Portadown People's Park. PT32-223.

3.

Matthew and Colin chilling out on their day off in Portadown People's Park. PT32-224.

4.

Kerrie Fay and children Cody (9) and Farrah (3) getting out and about in Portadown People's Park. PT32-225.

