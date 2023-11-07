Upgraded toilet facilities have been re-opened in Glenarm after a programme of refurbishment.

The £210,000 investment included an extension to provide Changing Places facilities, a sluice room for camper vans and an outdoor shower for use by those involved in water sports or beach activities.

The work has been funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), as part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, which aims to revitalise small settlements in order to make them more attractive and safe for residents and visitors.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “We are delighted to open this new public convenience facility in Glenarm, which will service local residents and tourists to the area. The new facility is another step in the council’s support to see the development of services and regeneration of the village and the wider area.”

Pictured at the updated facilities in Glenarm are Eamon McMullan, capital regeneration manager, Mid and East Antrim Council; Leslie Morrow, secretary, Glenarm Village Committee; the Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna; Karen O’Neill, Department for Communities Regional Development Office and Frances Wilson, vice chair, Glenarm Village Committee.

This enhancement complements work carried out in 2021, which saw the extension of the Glenarm Marina visitor pontoon, which was part-funded through Tourism Northern Ireland’s Industry Scheme.

The updated facilities now open to the public include the following;

Men’s and ladies’ toilets;

Baby changing facilities;

External showering facilities;

Disabled toilet facilities with hoist;

Camping facilities (sluice room).

From April to September, the toilet facilities will be open all week, 9am to 9pm and from October to March, all week , 9am to 4.30pm.

Pictured at the new mural are Karen O’Neill, Department for Communities Regional Development Office; Frances Wilson, vice chair, Glenarm Village Committee; Eamon McMullan, capital regeneration manager, Mid and East Antrim Council; the Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna and Leslie Morrow, secretary, Glenarm Village Committee. Submitted by Mid and East Antrim Council

Karen O’Neill, Department for Communities Regional Development Office, commented: “It’s great to see this investment by DfC and DAERA come to fruition. The improvement is significant and now meets the needs of a wider range of users. It will no doubt be a welcome facility for people visiting the town and beach area.”

Another change to the building is the new ‘Welcome to Glenarm’ mural, created by Martin McClure. It was commissioned to replace the one that had to be removed as a result of the refurbishment.