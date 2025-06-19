One person has been rushed to hospital following a road crash near Tandragee to which the NI Air Ambulance was tasked.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mullahead Road, Tandragee, which had been closed to traffic following the collision, has now reopened.

However, in an update on Thursday evening, police say the Ballymore Road remains closed at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance after the earlier collision.

PSNI sign road closed.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 08:13 on Thursday, June 19, following reports of an RTC in the Ballymore Road area, Tandragee.

The NIAS team despatched three Emergency Ambulance crews plus one Rapid Response paramedic. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

"One person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” said the NIAS spokesperson.