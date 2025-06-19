Road near Tandragee reopens after earlier collision which saw one person rushed to Craigavon Hospital
The Mullahead Road, Tandragee, which had been closed to traffic following the collision, has now reopened.
However, in an update on Thursday evening, police say the Ballymore Road remains closed at this time.
One person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance after the earlier collision.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 08:13 on Thursday, June 19, following reports of an RTC in the Ballymore Road area, Tandragee.
The NIAS team despatched three Emergency Ambulance crews plus one Rapid Response paramedic. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.
"One person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” said the NIAS spokesperson.