The Band of the Royal Air Force College is to perform at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena, on Wednesday, August 30.

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council is hosting the ‘Out of Space’ concert in support of the RAF Association in Northern Ireland.

Led by director of music, Squadron Leader Richard Murray, BMus (Hons), LRSM, LLCM, MCMI, RAF, the band will treat the audience to everything from military marches right through to the movies. The evening will also feature the big band sounds of Royal Air Force Swing Wing.

The band has performed at many state ceremonial occasions including the late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations and route-lining at Windsor Castle as part of Her Majesty's funeral. It also played an integral role in the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Band of the Royal Air Force College has performed at many prestigious occasions. Photo by: Olivia Wild

Alongside musical duties, RAF musicians regularly support operations around the world and were deployed across the UK as part of the Government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Wing Commander Noel Williams, chairman of the RAF Association in Northern Ireland, said: “The RAF Association is one of the oldest military charities, offering support to an RAF community of one million people.

"Every year, through a global network of 68,000 members and 270 branches, the RAF Association helps more than 80,000 people to overcome difficulties ranging from physical and mental wellbeing issues to financial struggles.

“If any former RAF member or family member would like to join one of our N Ireland branches please contact me at 07739 191958 or [email protected] “.