A woman from Co Antrim has set her sights on a new car and a new house after scooping £1,000,000 on The National Lottery.

The mystery winner, known only as Mrs K from Antrim, won the big prize after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on Wednesday, July 17.

The lucky resident won the prize after playing a personal selection of sentimental numbers on the National Lottery app.

A mystery Antrim woman has set her sights on a new car and house after £1m Lotto win. (Pic: National Lottery).

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what fantastic news for Mrs K who has become a millionaire overnight!

"She can now look forward to treating herself to a new car and a new house with her winnings. Huge congratulations!”

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30m each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 690,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.