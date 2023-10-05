An eye-catching new door funded by the Housing Executive is proving a timely enhancement to Glenarm Village Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £1,700 community involvement grant enabled the replacement door to be fitted just in time for the flurry of autumn activities hosted at the hall.

Leslie Morrow, Glenarm Village Committee secretary, said; “It was great to have the entrance door completed prior to a recent visit by NI Opera who operated their office facility from our building for three full days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our hall is a hub of activity for most of the year with groups including; the Wildlife Group, the Fishing Club, our Village Committee, the Mid and East Antrim Council, the Preservation Trust, the Education Authority and Youth Workers who all use our facilities.

Outside the new door at Glenarm Village Hall, which was funded by the Housing Executive, are: John Read, Housing Executive Good Relations officer; Leslie Morrow, Glenarm Village Committee secretary and Francis Wilson, Glenarm Village Committee assistant chairperson. Photo submitted by the Housing Executive

“In addition to this it is home to our extremely popular Friendship Club which started up again recently for the winter. The installation of this door has really improved the look of the front of the building so thank you so much to The Housing Executive.

“Thanks also to John Read and Gillian Forrest who were extremely helpful when completing and processing this application and also to Seamus Hunter, the contractor.”

Laura, at NI Opera, sang the praises of the venue: “The Village Hall is the hub of the Glenarm Festival of Voice where finalists and coaches can come enjoy a cup of tea and a chat in between sessions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement