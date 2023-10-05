Register
Singing the praises of Glenarm Village Hall after £1,700 enhancement

An eye-catching new door funded by the Housing Executive is proving a timely enhancement to Glenarm Village Hall.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
A £1,700 community involvement grant enabled the replacement door to be fitted just in time for the flurry of autumn activities hosted at the hall.

Leslie Morrow, Glenarm Village Committee secretary, said; “It was great to have the entrance door completed prior to a recent visit by NI Opera who operated their office facility from our building for three full days.

“Our hall is a hub of activity for most of the year with groups including; the Wildlife Group, the Fishing Club, our Village Committee, the Mid and East Antrim Council, the Preservation Trust, the Education Authority and Youth Workers who all use our facilities.

Outside the new door at Glenarm Village Hall, which was funded by the Housing Executive, are: John Read, Housing Executive Good Relations officer; Leslie Morrow, Glenarm Village Committee secretary and Francis Wilson, Glenarm Village Committee assistant chairperson. Photo submitted by the Housing ExecutiveOutside the new door at Glenarm Village Hall, which was funded by the Housing Executive, are: John Read, Housing Executive Good Relations officer; Leslie Morrow, Glenarm Village Committee secretary and Francis Wilson, Glenarm Village Committee assistant chairperson. Photo submitted by the Housing Executive
“In addition to this it is home to our extremely popular Friendship Club which started up again recently for the winter. The installation of this door has really improved the look of the front of the building so thank you so much to The Housing Executive.

“Thanks also to John Read and Gillian Forrest who were extremely helpful when completing and processing this application and also to Seamus Hunter, the contractor.”

Laura, at NI Opera, sang the praises of the venue: “The Village Hall is the hub of the Glenarm Festival of Voice where finalists and coaches can come enjoy a cup of tea and a chat in between sessions.”

John Read, Good Relations officer, Mid and East Antrim Council, said: “Not only has this new door transformed the aesthetics of the popular village hall but has also instilled a sense of added security and safety for the people inside the building.”

