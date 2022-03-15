St Patrick’s celebration concert Returns to The Burnavon in Cookstown

It was a particularly special event with acts and performers on stage being local talent.

Davidsons Dance Academy took to the stage to begin the celebrations. The Tyrone based Irish dancing school has three dancers due to compete at the upcoming World

Championship in April.

The Davison Dance Academy with Council Chair Cllr Paul McLean.

Next on stage was multiple instrumentalist and Under 12 All Ireland Mandolin champion Caitríona Lagan who graced the stage with her musical talents and

provided a variety of traditional tunes for the audience.

Headlining the concert was fantastic Cookstown band, Band of Gold. A four-piece band of talented musicians that offered a mix of folk and traditional music.

Not only was the line-up of entertainers fantastic, but the concert was compered by singer-songwriter, radio and television presenter, Malachi Cush who provided a fun

The Band of Gold with Malachi Cush and Council Chair Cllr Paul McLean.

and upbeat addition to the evening.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean was in attendance at the event and said, “I was delighted to attend the Burnavon annual St Patrick’s Celebration Concert and

experience all the local talent we have in Mid Ulster. It is great to see The Burnavon back running the events that our community enjoys.

"I am thrilled to be see Mid Ulster District Council continuing to provide an outlet forlocal talent using our facilities like The Burnavon to do so. “

Under 12 All Ireland Mandolin champion Caitríona Lagan