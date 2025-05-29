A rural charity has appointed three north coast people who are strong advocates of community life to its Board.

Rural Action said it was delighted to announce the immediate appointment of the new board members, bringing a wealth of skills and experience to the organisation.

They are Joanna Gray from Castlerock, James Healy from Kilrea and well-known radio broadcaster Anne Marie McAleese from Portstewart.

Joanna has over 20 years’ experience delivering major public sector projects and programmes across the culture, arts, and sports sectors. An accredited project manager, Joanna brings experience in governance, programme delivery, risk and change management, stakeholder engagement, and strategic planning.

James has many years’ experience in local government specialising in the development and management of funding programmes with the aim of financially supporting community-based projects and events.

James recently moved into the field of Business Systems, and is responsible for the implementation and smooth operation of various strategic ICT based systems. He brings significant experience in corporate governance, risk management, financial reporting and analysis.

Anne Marie presented the award-winning Your Place and Mine programme on BBC Radio Ulster between 1991 and 2025. She is a Trustee with several bodies, a volunteer with the British Red Cross and a keen writer, having completed one book and currently completing a second, based on her travels in County Fermanagh.

She also continues to write regular columns about her adventures in Fermanagh and the people she has met for the Impartial Reporter newspaper.

Rural Action Chairperson, Tracey McNally, said: “We are so pleased that Joanna, James and Anne Marie have joined us at such a pivotal time, when we continue to deliver strategic programmes, prepare to launch new projects, and of course, continue with our own Rural Action Awards.”

Rural Action was formed in 2019 as a not-for-profit social purpose company and became a registered charity in March 2022. It was established to meet an identified need for a regional delivery organisation with a focus on supporting grassroots communities.

It seeks to make a positive contribution to the everyday lives of rural communities through the work they do for others, but also in their capacity as a not-for-profit charitable organisation.