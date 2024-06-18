Top musicians, including The Bonnevilles, to play at Save Lough Neagh rally near Lurgan

By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:21 BST
Top musicians, including Andy McGibbon from The Bonnevilles, are to play at a rally this weekend calling for urgent action to save Lough Neagh.

The Lurgan front man of The Bonnevilles is backing the campaign to Save Lough Neagh and will be headlining the rally at Oxford Island on Sunday.

Campaigners are calling for urgent action to tackle the pollution of Lough Neagh which has seen the return of the poisonous blue/green algae in the lough year after year in warming weather.

The toxic algae has led to many fishermen’s livelihoods struggling and some tourism ventures also suffering as people avoid the lough to stay safe.

Lurgan native Andy McGibbon of The Bonnevilles fame is to join other top musicians at a rally/concert on the shores of Lough Neagh at Oxford Island on Sunday June 23, 2024. The rally is a protest at the terrible state of Lough Neagh and the organisers are demanding action to save the lough.

The ‘Loughshore Stands Up’ demonstration on Sunday aims to urge the Stormont Executive to urgently tackle pollution at the lough.

Andy McGibbon of The Bonnevilles said: “I'm going to be playing this with a full band of amazing musicians next Sunday and it free people, FREE I SAY. Come down and say hi. 2pm Oxford Island Lurgan.”