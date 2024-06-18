Top musicians, including The Bonnevilles, to play at Save Lough Neagh rally near Lurgan
The Lurgan front man of The Bonnevilles is backing the campaign to Save Lough Neagh and will be headlining the rally at Oxford Island on Sunday.
Campaigners are calling for urgent action to tackle the pollution of Lough Neagh which has seen the return of the poisonous blue/green algae in the lough year after year in warming weather.
The toxic algae has led to many fishermen’s livelihoods struggling and some tourism ventures also suffering as people avoid the lough to stay safe.
The ‘Loughshore Stands Up’ demonstration on Sunday aims to urge the Stormont Executive to urgently tackle pollution at the lough.
Andy McGibbon of The Bonnevilles said: “I'm going to be playing this with a full band of amazing musicians next Sunday and it free people, FREE I SAY. Come down and say hi. 2pm Oxford Island Lurgan.”