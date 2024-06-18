Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top musicians, including Andy McGibbon from The Bonnevilles, are to play at a rally this weekend calling for urgent action to save Lough Neagh.

The Lurgan front man of The Bonnevilles is backing the campaign to Save Lough Neagh and will be headlining the rally at Oxford Island on Sunday.

Campaigners are calling for urgent action to tackle the pollution of Lough Neagh which has seen the return of the poisonous blue/green algae in the lough year after year in warming weather.

The toxic algae has led to many fishermen’s livelihoods struggling and some tourism ventures also suffering as people avoid the lough to stay safe.

The ‘Loughshore Stands Up’ demonstration on Sunday aims to urge the Stormont Executive to urgently tackle pollution at the lough.