Twelfth on TV: GB News live broadcast to include Dame Arlene Foster and Charlie Lawson in Coleraine

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster will be hosting special live coverage of the Twelfth celebrations for GB News from Coleraine on Saturday.

It will be the fourth year in a row that GB News will be on the ground across the country as thousands of people participate or spectate in the annual festival to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The coverage will also be led by GB News correspondent Dougie Beattie.

He said: “July 12 marks a pivotal moment in British constitutional history and, once again, GB News will bring our viewers and listeners the very best coverage.

Dame Arlene Foster hosting the GB News Twelfth broadcast from Carrickfergus in 2024. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

"The events commemorated on this date not only reshaped the future of the British Isles, but they also had lasting implications for Ireland and, ultimately, the emerging ideals of liberty across the Atlantic.”

GB News coverage will feature the chief executive of the Ulster-Scots Agency, Ian Crozier who will take part in discussions about the lasting significance of the ‘Glorious Revolution’. He will be joined by actor and commentator Charlie Lawson.

Coleraine has been chosen as the live location, as it’s the very place of the first organised migration in the early 1700s, when families left Ulster behind to begin new lives in America.

GB News coverage also includes a powerful new historical news documentary, Architects of America: Foundations of Freedom.

This will air on GB News on July 12 at midnight, and tell the story of the Ulster-Scots and their role in shaping early America.

The documentary explores Colonial Ulster-Scots life and how ordinary men and women from Ulster arrived in a new world and built their future: from spinning wheels in the linen trade, to flax farming and land cultivation, to the rise of ironworks and maritime commerce - including the shadow world of covert trade. These industries and individuals laid the groundwork for revolution.

Meanwhile, the Twelfth demonstrations will feature in a special programme on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Saturday, July 12 and on UTV at 10.40pm.