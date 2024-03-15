Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youths from the Education Authority’s Horizons programme recently teamed up with Larne Area Community Cluster and the Inver Reds to unveil the new public artwork.

The idea to transform a community shelter on Inver Road was identified as part of the young people’s social action project. The mural designs, which have been developed over the last year, feature a range of motivational quotes alongside artwork celebrating the achievements of Larne FC, who last season lifted the Irish Premiership trophy for the first time in 134 years.

Project participant Adam Henry, commented: “We wanted to show everyone to always keep believing, because no matter how long it takes you can achieve anything you want. Having a belief like Larne FC, to always keep going until you win, is vital.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, with young people and representatives involved in the project. Submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

"As part of our Horizons Social Action, we thought redoing the senior citizens’ shelter would give back to people, allowing them to use the newly done-up shelter. We thought the best way to represent believing, is to reflect our newly crowned champions, Larne Football Club.”

Lauren Buchanan felt the project would give a boost to Larne’s reputation, adding: “We are so proud of our football team and wanted to show it off. They inspired us to never give up.”

The project was funded through Larne Area Community Cluster - a Mid and East Antrim Council-led community development initiative which sees 64 community groups working in partnership for the area. The mural designs were created by Larne FC through a series of workshops which were held with the Education Authority’s Horizons group.

Community Collaboration

The mural can be viewed at Inver Road in Larne. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “I am absolutely blown away to see such an incredible display of community collaboration in action. Encouraging and empowering others in innovative ways is something that our voluntary sector do so well.

"I am extremely proud that so many community groups have shown their support to local young people in delivering this project through the Larne Area Community Cluster initiative, in partnership with Larne Football Club.

“I would like to congratulate the young people involved, as well as Larne Football Club, Education Authority and all of the Community Cluster groups on creating such a vibrant and impactful display within the centre of Larne. I have no doubt the mural will inspire a sense of hope and community pride within the area.”

The football club said the initiative was further evidence of its commitment to making a positive impact within the local community.

Joel Neill, Larne FC director community engagement & supporter liaison, said: “Larne Football Club exists solely to bring pride and enjoyment to the people of our town. We were delighted to help when approached by a passionate group of young people with an idea to regenerate and restore something which many of us adults have simply walked or driven past and ignored for many years.

"We hope it stands as a reminder of their pride and determination, as well as the mission of the football club."

The project was facilitated by Education Authority youth workers, Demi Clements and Sharon Dalzell who commented: “We are very proud of what the young people have achieved and how hard they have worked. The young people are excited to see all of their hard work and designs come together for the launch.

"We hope the community appreciates and values the hard work that has went into creating this project.”