Twelve locations have been identified throughout the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough for on-street EV charge points, and council officers are anxious to hear the views of local elected representatives on the locations chosen.

The charge points are primarily designed to be used by local residents who do not have off-street parking or their own driveways.

The council had proposed the following locations for the 12 charge points in June 2022: Mullacreevie Park, Armagh; Iveagh Drive, Banbridge; Clonmeen, Garrymore and Parkmore, Craigavon; Beach Grove, Dromore; St. Matthew’s Estate, Keady; Victoria Street, Lurgan; Churchill Park, Obins Avenue and Derryclone Gardens, Portadown; Cornmarket Street, Tandragee.

However, charge point provider Weev.ie Ltd has now suggested several alternative locations, with the potential to include council car parks within close proximity of residential areas.

Locations have been identified throughout the ABC Borough for new on-street EV charge points. Picture: unsplash

The alternative locations recommended by Weev are as follows: Linen Hall Street Car Park, Armagh; City Car Park, Craigavon; Waring Street Parking, Lurgan; Meadow Lane East Car Park, Portadown; Magowan West Car Park, Portadown; Glen Road Parking, Keady; Sinton Park Parking, Tandragee; Church Square Parking, Banbridge; Brownlow Hub/Library, Craigavon; Cross Lane Car Park, Dromore; Duke Street, Portadown; Loudans Mews Car Park, Armagh.

The EV NI Consortium, of which Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council is a member, is currently being led by Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC).

Through its membership of the EV NI Consortium, ABC Council has been successful in securing Office of Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) funding as part of the On Street Residential Charge Point Scheme (ORCS).

Comprehensive negotiations took place between DCSDC and Weev.ie Ltd, and the consortium are pleased to advise that negotiations have concluded with the agreement of a draft Concession Agreement (CA).

Alderman Margaret Tinsley suggested and Killicomaine playing fields as suitable locations for EV charging points. Picture: Brian Thompson . ABC Borough Council

The consortium and Weev.ie Ltd will also enter into a licence for each proposed EV charge point location.

ESB operates and maintains the charge point network for electric vehicles in Northern Ireland. The system on the island is fully inter-operable, allowing seamless access to charge points in both Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The matter was mentioned at the September 2 ABC Environmental Services committee meeting.

Alderman Paul Greenfield (DUP) asked: “Can we feed into this where we think would be appropriate? Because I know we do sometimes have residents that contact us about it as we go around.

“I had an EV vehicle at a time, but I don’t at the moment. You go around, you do see places [where charge points are], and you go like ‘That’s the most stupid place for that to be, it’s nowhere near anybody’.

“Are we able to feed into that? Out of the 12 [locations] that were originally picked, how many of them are staying the same? Or are they all changing?”

Climate and Sustainability manager, Kirsty Pinkerton informed the Banbridge representative: “Four out of the 12 have remained, but they’re still being considered.

“If elected members do have any locations that they would like considered and they meet the criteria, get in touch with me, I will share the criteria with you so you know what the OZEF criteria is for the funding application, and we’ll gladly take on any locations that you propose.”

Alderman Paul Berry (Independent) enquired: “Those towns and locations where there already are charging points, will those charging points be remaining, and will that be an additional number?”

The senior council officer replied: “There will be a doubling up of charging locations, because we do have ESB and now we’re going to have Weev.

“So there will be proposals to increase the number of charge points, because they’re going to be double stations, taking up at least three and a half parking bays.

“So it’ll increase, but these locations that we’re looking at with Weev are predominantly for residential areas, so they have to be within a five-minute walking distance of residential areas.”

Councillor Tim McClelland (DUP) was pleased to see that progress had been made on the provision of EV charging points, stating: “I agree with the previous two speakers, and I think this is a very good news story, because it’s not that many years ago when when we were involved with East Border Region and we didn’t have the capacity, so it is good that we have moved on.”

Alderman Margaret Tinsley (DUP) suggested: “Kernan and Killicomaine playing fields would actually be very beneficial areas. If we could add that to the areas of consideration.”