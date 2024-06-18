Sinn Fein opposes an application for Lisburn to host a future British Armed Forces Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Fein has opposed an application for Lisburn to host a British Armed Forces Day due to concerns over the Troubles Legacy Bill.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) last hosted the event in 2019, which saw a turn out of 15k spectators enjoying a Red Arrows fly past and a military parade.

However, republican elected representatives have spoken out against a show of intention by the local authority to host the 2027 Armed Forces Day at the “garrison town”.

Killultagh Sinn Fein Councillor Gary McCleave said: “People who have been victims in this council area through actions of the British Army are being denied the truth by the Legacy Bill brought about by the British government.

Sinn Fein Cllr Gary McCleave said his party opposed an application by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to host Armed Forces Day. Pic McAuley Multimedia

“An event like this does not help matters.

“We as a council should be impartial and should represent all ratepayers.

“Supporting an event like this creates divisions and damages good community relations.

“A large section of the community in Lisburn and Castlereagh would be against it.

“I would want to know if this has been equality assessed.”

The UK government’s Legacy Bill has been opposed by all Northern Ireland politicians in Stormont and the House of Commons, as well as Troubles victims groups.

The new controversial law, supported by NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has now shut down Troubles inquests and instead created the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) headed up by former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Lisburn South DUP Councillor Andrew Ewing added: “I would support this event as it was excellent last time round and a real family event with the Red Arrows.

“I am aware that Sinn Fein would not support a British forces event, but they should not deny a part of the community who would enjoy such an event.

“If someone does not want to go, then they don’t have to go, but they should not deny others.”