Permits and passes for this year’s Twelfth demonstration in Dunmurry will be available next week

Derriaghy District L.O.L. No.11 are inviting applications from vendors for a pitch in the Demonstration Field at this year’s Twelfth of July demonstration in Dunmurry and also for car parking permits.

The Demonstration field will be at Fullerton Park, Glenburn Road, Dunmurry.

Private lodge catering vehicles; car parking for elderly or disabled persons; and traders, will be issued in Derriaghy Orange Hall, Queensway, Derriaghy, BT17 9PA, from 7.30pm to 9.00pm on Tuesday June 25, Wednesday June 26. and Thursday July 4.Permits will be issued on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Applications for a Private Lodge Catering Vehicle Permit must be made on the form supplied by Derriaghy District LOL No.11 and have the Form of Indemnity attached. There is a charge of £15 per permit.

Derriaghy District Officers pictured before last year's Twelfth. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Applications for a car parking for elderly or disabled person permit must be made on the form supplied by Derriaghy District LOL No.11. There is a charge of £10 per permit.

A limited number of traders permits issued on a ‘first come, first served’ basis will be available for the Demonstration field. Any person or body acting on a commercial basis will be required to have public liability insurance and all other relevant documentation available for inspection.

Application for a Trader Permit must be made on the form supplied by Derriaghy District LOL No.11 and be accompanied by a letter of approval from a private lodge along with all other relevant documentation. There is a charge of £250 per permit.