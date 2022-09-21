Strike action at Lisburn Council looks set to continue after union rejects late night pay offer

At a special meeting on Tuesday night at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) an offer was made to Unite the Union.

The offer was, however, rejected. The refusal to accept the offer came at the same time that Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council agreed a proposal which could put an end to a six week strike in its district.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union at LCCC had given notice of a return to industrial action this week following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the Unite union working for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have gone on strike. The action follows a dispute about pay and conditions.

Unite regional officer at the strike, Kieran Ellison reacted following the council meeting with a warning that further industrial action could now swoop across all unions in the district.

He said: “The offer was not an offer that unions could ballot members on.

“Unite will continue our strike, GMB and NIPSA are getting closer to an industrial action ballot outcome that we reasonably believe will give those unions a mandate to take industrial action also.

“We would like to see council return to the table with an improved offer that would be suitable to ballot our members on.

“Unions are open to further dialogue in order to try to reach a solution.”

The council has previously offered a pay and grading review for all staff to be carried out within an agreed time-line and a one off cost of living payment of £1,332, to be made in two payments of £666 each.

On pay, the council had offered an increase of £1,925 for all, back dated to April, long with a more than four percent increase on allowances and an extra one day holiday.

The new offer has not been revealed to the media.

LCCC has reacted following the failure of its confidential discussions with a view of further disruption for ratepayers to come.A spokesperson said: “Council met with the Trade Unions this evening Tuesday 20th September and put forward an offer which has been rejected.

“Council remains committed to resolving this matter.

“Strike action continues and we therefore anticipate some ongoing disruption.