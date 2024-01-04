Mid and East Antrim could ring in a new era for public telephones if planning applications to the borough council are given the go-ahead.

London-based telecoms firm New World Payphones is seeking permission to roll-out its first kiosks in Northern Ireland in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena.

Proposed locations include Main Street, on the public footpath outside Halo Hair; Upper Main Street and south west of Argos, Laharna Retail Park, at Circular Road, Larne; west of First Carrickfergus Presbyterian Church, North Street and Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus. In Ballymena, on the footpath outside The Fairhill Bar, Thomas Street; outside Ulster Bank, Wellington Street and at Church Street.

In a planning statement, New World Payphones says it operates a network of approximately 1,500 telephone kiosks in the United Kingdom and 60 in the Republic of Ireland.

Proposed new phone kiosk location at Main Street, Larne. Pic: Google Maps

“The locations for the proposed telephone kiosks have been assessed in the round, having regard for the overall likely user need in the area, including current service provision.

“NWP’s estate is currently without kiosks in Northern Ireland and it is therefore seeking to establish an estate of its kiosks here to complement the rest of its UK estate and to develop a telecommunications network that offers wide and significant benefits to the public.”

The statement also said: “Technological and market development and changing consumer behaviour have seen significant changes in public telephony use in recent years. The availability of mobile services have seen public telephony usage decline. Notwithstanding, the evidence shows that telephone kiosks are still used and therefore an ongoing user need.

“Kiosks are recognised to continue to deliver an important service particularly to those without access to mobile telephony. Notably, the ability to call crisis lines and helplines from a public telephone kiosk is recognised as particularly important given that a kiosk provides an untraceable option to people uncomfortable making such calls from a landline or mobile device.

A traditional red phone box. Photo by Google

“There remains therefore a recognised need for public telephone kiosks for making calls to UK mobile and landline numbers including helplines and emergency calls with many users recognised as likely to be part of vulnerable groups such as those on low incomes, the homeless as well as those seeking assistance from helplines.”

NWP says that it operates a “comprehensive ongoing cleaning and maintenance plan which involves kiosks being cleaned regularly and weekly maintenance”.

However, in a letter to planners, a Larne trader has objected to the proposed location at Upper Main Street describing it as “a congested area of footpath” which includes a telecoms distribution box, a large compactor rubbish bin, a large tree, a cigarette bin as well as a dropped kerb for disabled access.

Commenting on the proposal at Irish Quarter South in Carrickfergus, an objector said: “This proposed telephone kiosk is to be situated on the corner of a junction of Albert Road and Irish Quarter South, literally 15 metres from a very busy and dangerous roundabout on the busiest road in Carrickfergus.”

Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads has objected to the applications at Church Street, Wellington Street and Thomas Street in Ballymena saying the proposed positions would “prejudice the safety and convenience of road users”.

Last August, BT offered the community the opportunity to “adopt” an iconic red phone box through BT’s Adopt a Kiosk scheme.