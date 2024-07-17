King’s Speech offers new opportunities for Northern Ireland, says Eastwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first King’s Speech of the new Parliament offers new opportunities for a new start and improved relationships, Lagan Valley’s new Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has said.

The Lagan Valley MP was speaking after the announcement of the new Labour Government’s legislative plans during the state opening of Parliament.

"This new Government offers a new start, and I am eager to work with it for the benefit of Lagan Valley and Northern Ireland. Households and businesses have been struggling for too long,” she said.

"The Government’s narrative of improving living standards and the economy, and a reset and rebuilding of relationships across these islands and with Europe, is welcome.

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood responds to King's first speech of the new parliament. Pic credit: Alliance

"However, we need to see the detail on how this happens in practice.

"There were also some glaring gaps, with no mention of the two-child limit and WASPI women compensation.”

Ms Eastwood pledged to work hard to ensure that Lagan Valley would benefit as much as possible from the government’s new plans.

She went on to say: "Many of the Bills in the King's Speech won't apply to Northern Ireland, but there are clear opportunities with the national wealth fund, great British energy, and reform of the apprenticeship levy.

"I will be doing all I can to ensure Lagan Valley gets the most out of these new plans.

"Alliance has been engaging with Labour for some time regarding the repeal and replacement of the Legacy Act.

"We appreciate the logic of the two-stage approach set out, but we will be keen to see timely progress on a full-scale replacement which carries the confidence of local people, especially victims and their families."