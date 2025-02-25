Antrim: Castle Road reopens after traffic collision
Motorists are advised the Castle Road in Antrim has re-opened following a traffic collision earlier on Tuesday (February 25).
The road had been closed in both directions near its junction with Castle Park and diversions were in place.
