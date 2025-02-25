Antrim: Castle Road reopens after traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Feb 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 19:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are advised the Castle Road in Antrim has re-opened following a traffic collision earlier on Tuesday (February 25).

The road had been closed in both directions near its junction with Castle Park and diversions were in place.

Related topics:Castle RoadAntrimCastle Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice