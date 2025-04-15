Ballynahinch: road-users urged to avoid the area after one-vehicle collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Apr 2025, 17:59 BST
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle traffic collision in Co Down.

Road users are advised to avoid the Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch.

Diversions are in place and motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

