Ballynahinch: road-users urged to avoid the area after one-vehicle collision
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle traffic collision in Co Down.
Road users are advised to avoid the Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch.
Diversions are in place and motorists are urged to use alternative routes.
