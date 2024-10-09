Injured car driver hospitalised and man cautioned after Moy traffic collision
The collision involving a car and a lorry occurred on the Armagh Road shortly after 1.15pm on Tuesday (October 8).
Sergeant Bigger said: “Officers attended the collision together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“The driver of the car, a silver VW Golf, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.
"A man was cautioned at the scene. The road was closed for a period of time to motorists, with diversions in place.
“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we would ask anyone who may have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 794 of 08/10/24.”