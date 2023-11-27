Site investigation work is getting underway this week as part of a project to provide a new pedestrian footbridge at Jordanstown train station.

Outlining the plan on its website, Translink states: “This will improve connectivity between the two platforms, particularly when the level crossing barriers are down, enhancing overall safety and convenience for passengers using this important rail corridor.

"To deliver this scheme, we will be seeking planning approval from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council over the coming months, with the scheme expected to be delivered during 2025, subject to approvals.

“We will be carrying out some site investigation works for this project during week commencing 27th November 2023, which will involve some localised vegetation clearance to the rear of each platform. Works will take place primarily during the day between the level crossing and the platform shelters over the course of approximately two weeks.

Jordanstown Train Station. Photo by Google

“For safety reasons, we are planning up to three nights of work to complete some preparatory vegetation clearance and survey works on the platform.

“We have contacted residents in the immediate vicinity of these works to reassure them of our intentions and our contractor, McLaughlin and Harvey, will follow up with them ahead of any works to be carried out near their property.”